Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,446.7 days.
Merck KGaA Trading Down 2.4 %
MKGAF traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.96. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $200.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
