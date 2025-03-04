Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,446.7 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 2.4 %

MKGAF traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.96. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $200.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.