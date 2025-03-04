Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declines By 42.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 36,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $12.11.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.