Keybank National Association OH Acquires 244,378 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10,372.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.58% of Chart Industries worth $47,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSE GTLS opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

