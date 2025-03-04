Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,416 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $311,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,046.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $984.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

