Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for 1.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

