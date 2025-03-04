New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Premier Financial worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFC. State Street Corp grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 2,017.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 716,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

About Premier Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.