Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNIY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bankinter

Bankinter Stock Up 3.1 %

BKNIY opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.