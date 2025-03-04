Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):
- 2/28/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$146.00 to C$160.00.
- 2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$154.00 to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$153.00 to C$161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$140.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$147.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$154.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$154.00.
- 2/18/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$126.00 to C$140.00.
- 2/14/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$150.00 to C$146.00.
- 1/8/2025 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$133.00.
Shares of BMO opened at C$147.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$151.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 61.20%.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
