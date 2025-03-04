Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

2/28/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$146.00 to C$160.00.

2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$154.00 to C$156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$153.00 to C$161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$140.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$147.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$154.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$154.00.

2/18/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$126.00 to C$140.00.

2/14/2025 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$150.00 to C$146.00.

1/8/2025 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$161.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$133.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at C$147.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$151.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.68.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. Also, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

