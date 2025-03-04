Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.18 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

