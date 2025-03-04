Norden Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

