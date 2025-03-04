New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 633.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 84,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

