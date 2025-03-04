Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,593 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $77,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

