New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 889 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.