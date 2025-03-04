Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Drops By 45.2%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

