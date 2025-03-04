Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

