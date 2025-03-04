Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %
Alamos Gold stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.49%.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
