New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CRH by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

