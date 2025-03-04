Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 44.8%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHI stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $12.33.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

