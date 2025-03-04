Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Drops By 44.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.
