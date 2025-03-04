Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Drops By 44.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

