Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.19 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.66). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66), with a volume of 89,366 shares changing hands.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.77.

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.