Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $272.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.57. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

