Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 811.0 days.

Accor stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Accor has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

