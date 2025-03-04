Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 734.0 days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Aperam has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

