MaxCyte (MXCT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.30.
About MaxCyte
