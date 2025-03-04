MaxCyte (MXCT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.30.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

