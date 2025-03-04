Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RB Global (RBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RB Global (NYSE: RBA) recently:

2/25/2025 – RB Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2025 – RB Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – RB Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – RB Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – RB Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – RB Global had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $109.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – RB Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2025 – RB Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – RB Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE RBA opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $209,931,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,429 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,378,000 after acquiring an additional 753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of RB Global by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 610,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

