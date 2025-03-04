Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTIP opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
