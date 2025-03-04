Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 164,011 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

