Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $334.82 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.55 and its 200 day moving average is $315.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

