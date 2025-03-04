City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner Sells 170 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $20,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,586. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
City Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of City stock opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58. City Holding has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.28.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On City
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.