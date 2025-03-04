City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner Sells 170 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $20,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,586. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

City Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of City stock opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58. City Holding has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in City by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in City by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

