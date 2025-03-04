Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 7,484 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2,689.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.