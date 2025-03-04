Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TRCY opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

