Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 238 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

