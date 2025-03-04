Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -20,400.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.