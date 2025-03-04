12,400 Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

