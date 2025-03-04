Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Position Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 293.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 274.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.62%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

