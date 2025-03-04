MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Holdings Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 415,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

