14,200 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 914,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UMH. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 2,866.67%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

