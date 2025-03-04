Versor Investments LP Has $317,000 Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $176.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average is $182.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

