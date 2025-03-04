SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

