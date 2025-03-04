Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Meyer Malka Sells 64,951 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 64,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $3,224,167.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,614,439.40. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $61,596,164.91.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.4 %

HOOD opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

