Molecular Partners (MOLN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molecular Partners Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

