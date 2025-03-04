Molecular Partners (MOLN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Molecular Partners Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.06.
