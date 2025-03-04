Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,330. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $22,520.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $958.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ELVN
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is a support level?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.