Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,330. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $22,520.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $958.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,998,000. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,313,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.