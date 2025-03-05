7,437 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 118.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

