SIG (LON:SHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%.
SIG Trading Up 2.2 %
SHI stock opened at GBX 12.08 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.77. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £144.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.
About SIG
We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.
