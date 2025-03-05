SIG (LON:SHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%.

SIG Trading Up 2.2 %

SHI stock opened at GBX 12.08 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.77. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £144.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Get SIG alerts:

About SIG

(Get Free Report)

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.