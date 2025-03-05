Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

PPSI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

