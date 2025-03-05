Keybank National Association OH Purchases 248,992 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248,992 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

