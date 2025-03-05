Keybank National Association OH Purchases 248,992 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248,992 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
NYSE DOC opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
