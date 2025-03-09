Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,435 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,032 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 773,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $12,676,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE NLY opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

