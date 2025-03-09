iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 217,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,483,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $578.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
