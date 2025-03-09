Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield by 131.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 263,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after purchasing an additional 591,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 351,231 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Brookfield by 53.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,603 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

