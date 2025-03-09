iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

