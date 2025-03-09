Efficient Advisors LLC Has $25.52 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,045,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

DFIS stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

